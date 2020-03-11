|
Sister Clarine Gomulka, 93, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St Francis, died on Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, PA, where she had resided since 2014, Born in Kielce, POLAND, she was a daughter of the late Stanislaw and Agnieszka (Lubon) Gomulka.a z Sister Clarine entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1947, and was in her 73rd year of religious life. Sister graduated from Bon Secours Hospital in Baltimore, MD as a registered nurse. She served her ministry in Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania and South Dakota as an Elementary teacher, nurse, supervisor, food service assistant and extended day care aide. Sister is survived by her brother Boleslaw Gumulka of Mississagua, Ontario, CANADA, A viewing will be held at St Joseph Villa, Reading, PA on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Villa Chapel, Reading, PA. Burial will follow in the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters' cemetery, Mt Alvernia. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements.
