Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarine Gomulka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarine Gomulka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarine Gomulka Obituary
Sister Clarine Gomulka, 93, of the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St Francis, died on Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, PA, where she had resided since 2014, Born in Kielce, POLAND, she was a daughter of the late Stanislaw and Agnieszka (Lubon) Gomulka.a z Sister Clarine entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1947, and was in her 73rd year of religious life. Sister graduated from Bon Secours Hospital in Baltimore, MD as a registered nurse. She served her ministry in Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania and South Dakota as an Elementary teacher, nurse, supervisor, food service assistant and extended day care aide. Sister is survived by her brother Boleslaw Gumulka of Mississagua, Ontario, CANADA, A viewing will be held at St Joseph Villa, Reading, PA on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Villa Chapel, Reading, PA. Burial will follow in the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters' cemetery, Mt Alvernia. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -