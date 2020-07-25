1/2
Clark Beidler
Clark W. Beidler, 84, of Lower Heidelberg Township, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary Jane (Kissling) Beidler and on October 22, 2020 they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage. Born in North Heidelberg Township, Clark was the son of the late John and Elsie (Schaeffer) Beidler. He was a member of the North Heidelberg UCC and served in the United States Army. Clark was a steel worker at CarTech for 30 years. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He played the fiddle, guitar, mandolin and was a fiddler for the Blue Marsh Ramblers. He was a founding member of the Penny Hill Whitetails, loved the outdoors and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan. Clark & Mary enjoyed many cruises and traveling. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Kay Lynn Dinger, wife of Terry of Wernersville; Sally A. Stoltzfus, wife of Ben of Sinking Spring; Jim Beidler, husband of Angie of Wernersville and his grandchildren Laura, Rachael, Michael, Alyssa and Sarah. Clark was predeceased by 6 brothers and 6 sisters. Memorial Service will be held at North Heidelberg UCC, 211 Sheidy Road, Robesonia, PA 19551, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reverend Fred Diehl will officiate. Interment will follow at the North Heidelberg UCC Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends at North Heidelberg UCC Friday 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The family requests that face coverings and social distancing be respected. They would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Compassus Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Heidelberg UCC at the above address in memory of Clark W. Beidler. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
North Heidelberg UCC
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
North Heidelberg UCC
Send Flowers
