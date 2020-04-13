|
Clark D. Frederic, 80, of Maxatawny Township, died on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He the husband of Catherine "Kitty" A. (Schaeffer) Frederic. They were married on January 6, 1962. Born in Kutztown, he was a son the late Percy and Lillian E. (Kern) Frederic. Clark was a member of Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, Kutztown. Clark honorably and faithfully served our country as a Veteran of the United States Army. Clark first worked for the former Harry Knittle Farm Equipment, Kutztown; then as a route driver for the Stroehmann Bakery, former Topton Bakery, and Rentschler's Bakery. For a short time he also worked for Culligan Water as a "Culligan Man" and then for many years until his retirement he worked as a maintenance mechanic for Atlas Minerals and Chemical, Mertztown. Mr. Frederic was active with the Lyons Police Department, Berks County Auxiliary Police Department, was a member of the Maxatawny Township Planning Commission, was a member and former president of the Kutztown Area School District School Board during the late 1970's. He served on the Board of Directors of The Hope Cemetery, Kutztown, as a Trustee and served as Superintendent for many years. He was instrumental in converting Hope's records to digital format, and developing Hope Cemetery's website. Clark had a keen interest in genealogy, a driving force in his cemetery research and documentation in the area. Clark was also a member of Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion, Topton, and Hoch-Balthaser Post 480 American Legion, Kutztown. In addition to his wife of 58 years, Kitty, Clark is survived by a daughter, Holly K. (Frederic), wife of Fred C. Vertucci, Hamburg, a son, Randy C., husband of Diane M. (Sweigart) Frederic, Fleetwood. Other survivors include: grandchildren: Stephen M. Vertucci, David C. Vertucci, Sarah C. Vertucci, James C. Frederic, and Julia M. Frederic. There is also a great grandson, Creed M. Vertucci. Clark was predeceased by a brother, Yale A. Frederic and a sister, Nancy (Frederic) Hollenbach. Private graveside will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020