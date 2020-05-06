Clark G. Hoover, 83, of Womelsdorf passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of almost 60 years to Jane F. (Sharp) Hoover. Born in Robesonia on June 29, 1936, a son of late Alvin and Miriam (Schenck) Hoover. Clark served in the United States Army Air Corp during the Korean War conflict as a Scout Helicopter Crew Chief. Clark was self-employed most of his working life. He was a member of Tulpehocken U.C.C., Richland and a member of the Marion Township Rod & Gun Club. In addition to his wife he is survived by 3 children, Deborah Patterson (Michael), Randall Hoover (Bethany), and Anita Morris; 2 brothers Herbert Hoover and James Hoover; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Hoover. A private burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Womelsdorf handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 7, 2020.