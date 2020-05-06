Clark Hoover
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clark G. Hoover, 83, of Womelsdorf passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of almost 60 years to Jane F. (Sharp) Hoover. Born in Robesonia on June 29, 1936, a son of late Alvin and Miriam (Schenck) Hoover. Clark served in the United States Army Air Corp during the Korean War conflict as a Scout Helicopter Crew Chief. Clark was self-employed most of his working life. He was a member of Tulpehocken U.C.C., Richland and a member of the Marion Township Rod & Gun Club. In addition to his wife he is survived by 3 children, Deborah Patterson (Michael), Randall Hoover (Bethany), and Anita Morris; 2 brothers Herbert Hoover and James Hoover; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Hoover. A private burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Womelsdorf handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.mullfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
(610) 589-2821
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved