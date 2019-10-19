|
Clark Ray Bossler, 83, of Laureldale, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Avalion M. (Moyer) Bossler. They were married on September 1, 1956, and celebrated 63 years of marriage. Born in Blandon, he was the son of the late Robert C. and M. Esther (Carl) Bossler. Clark was a 1954 graduate of Kutztown HIgh School. He was a member of the 148th Fighter Squadron of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. Clark worked as a lineman for Metropolitan Edison Company for 36 years, and was an active member of the Met-Ed Retirees of Berks County. He was an active member of Faith Community Church, Richland. Clark was an avid hunter and member of the Leesport Lodge Hunting Camp, Lycoming County. He especially loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Pastor Clark L. Bossler, husband of Harmony, Leesport, and Craig S. Bossler, husband of Carolyn, Cresco; seven grandchildren: Tanya Bossler, Aubrey Bossler, Hannah Bossler, Lydia Bossler, Rachel Bossler, fiance of Alex Price, Emily Bossler and Caleb Bossler. Clark is also survived by two brothers, Gene Bossler, husband of Mary Lou “Tuttie,” Blandon, and Dallas Bossler, husband of Bonny, Laureldale. He was predeceased by siblings, Carl Bossler and Lois Adam; and infant sister, Verna Bossler. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Saturday, November 9, 1:00-2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Faith Community Church, P.O. Box 569, Richland, PA 17087. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Nov. 3, 2019