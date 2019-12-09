|
Claude S. Fritz, 95, of Bowers, passed away December 6, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mary C. (DeLong) Fritz. Born in Kutztown, he was the son of the late Charles and Clara (Stump) Fritz. He was a graduate of Kutztown High School class of 1943. He served in the Army during WWII in the Amphibious Forces. He was retired from Caloric Corporation after 37 years. He was a member of New Jerusalem Zion UCC, Krumsville. He is survived by daughters: Claudia, wife of Eugene Franceschi, of Delaware; Betsy, wife of Craig Knauss, of Whitehall; Susan DeTurk, and partner, Rodney James, of Lenhartsville; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by grandson, Brian. Services Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. Visitation with the family, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., 346 West Main Street, Kutztown. Inurnment New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Grimville, Pa. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Post 217 Honor Guard 133 Centre Avenue, Topton, PA 19562.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019