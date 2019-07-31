Claude Winfield "Mort" Kleinsmith, 92, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in

Berkshire Center.

His loving wife, Beverly L. (Geisinger) Kleinsmith, passed away May 13, 2012. He was born on August 30, 1926, in Neversink, a son of the late Chester F. and Louisa (Hafer) Kleinsmith.

Mort was a Navy veteran serving during World War II and was employed by D.B. Diefenderfer & Bro. as a heavy equipment operator for 37+ years retiring there. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local #542 and was an avid hunter, fisher and bowler. Claude worked part time at Laurel Lanes and Bowl-O-Rama. When he would tell Navy stories, he would say he crossed the ocean 7 times. He would enjoy getting together with his brothers for family gatherings. The staff loved Claude when he spent time at Green Hills Manor,

Berkshire Center and Reading Hospital.

Surviving are his 3 children: Ira Kleinsmith, of Mohnton; Eric Kleinsmith, of Robesonia; Claudine and her husband, David Kramer, of Sinking Spring; 5 grandchildren: David and his wife, Brooke Kramer; Brandon Kramer; Stephanie Kramer; Jared and his wife, Heather Kleinsmith; Cody and his wife, Karley Kleinsmith; and 2 great-grandchildren, Kinsley Kramer and Madison Kramer.

Claude was predeceased by his 5 brothers; and 1 sister. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather.

Memorial services will be Friday, August 2, 2019, at

2:00 p.m. in Auman's Inc Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton, with a gathering from 1-2:00 p.m. Inurnment to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.

