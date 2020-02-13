|
|
Claude C. Schneck, 80 of Heidelberg Township, Robesonia passed away February 12, 2020 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA, where he spent the last 2+ years courageously fighting Parkinson’s Disease since his diagnosis in 2006. He was born January 22 1940 in Dauphin County, PA to the late Charles W. and Pauline (Fidler) Schneck. He married his High School Sweetheart, Loretta A. (Derr) Schneck and they would have celebrated 60 wonderful years as they were married April 2, 1960. A graduate of Bethel High School, May 1957 and Penn State University June 1965, Claude served in the US Air Force from November 1957 until May 1962 Claude worked for Rockwell International, Wyomissing and Huth Engineers, Lancaster before working for Dana Corp. He started at Dana Corp., Reading, PA December 1965 and in 1989 was transferred to Hopkinsville, KY to start up a new plant as Project Engineer. After 34 years of dedicated service he retired in May 1999 from the Kentucky plant and in October 2000 they moved back to Robesonia, PA. Claude was an active member of the following Organizations: Member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia – Was the first Lay Person to be President of the Church Council, Past President of Conrad Weiser Lions Club, Past Master and former Secretary of Williamson Lodge No. 307 F&AM, Womelsdorf, Member of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite -Valley of Reading, Member of Fellowship High Twelve Club No. 669, Member of Pennsylvania Lodge of Research F&AM of Pennsylvania, Member of Rajah Shrine, Past President of Rajah Shrine Past Masters Club, Member of Rajah Shrine Golf Club, Member of Lebanon County Shrine Club, Past Camaxtli of Apato Teocalli No. 63- Order of Quetzalcoatl, Played in the Robesonia Golf League – many years – enjoyed annual golfing trips to the Bahamas , Life Member of Pioneer Hose Co., Robesonia, Member of A.A.R.P., Life Member of The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame and Berks County Chapter, Member of National Rifle Association, Life Member of North American Hunting Club, Member of American Legion, Bernville, Member of Penn State Alumni Association, Member of Rehrersburg Alumni Association, Member of Bethel High School Alumni Association. He also served as a Township Supervisor for Heidelberg Township for several years. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, gardening, and his grandchildren and also Penn State Football and anything related to PSU. Claude would do anything for anybody – he was a friend to everyone. A jack of all trades, he could design a house and then help build the house. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Carla wife of Gregory White, Apollo Beach, FL; Kerry and wife Susan, Robesonia and Cory and wife Stefanie, Sinking Spring; grandchildren: Chelsea Wendt, Bridgette (Sean) Azad, Adam (Jordan) Schneck, Miranda Schneck, Austin Schneck and Alexa Schneck; great-grandchildren: Carter, Maddox, Leo and Clara; brothers; Charles Schneck, Copperas Cove, TX & Lloyd and wife Gloria, Myerstown; sisters: Dolores Zerbe, Pine Grove, Paulette Krick, Myerstown, and Ruth Moyer, Rehrersburg; Brother-in-law Keith and wife Tyra Derr, Wyomissing; and 17 nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 AM, from Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551, with the Rev. William Weiser, officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Saturday, from 9 – 10:45 AM, in the church, with Masonic Services beginning at 10:45 AM. Burial in Heidelberg Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claude’s memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, at the above address or Masonic Homes, 581 Freemason Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, is assisting the family. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020