?Claudette Carmen Carter 78, of Spring Township, passed away Monday May 11, 2020 in Manor Care Sinking Spring. She was born in Reading on February 26, 1942 a daughter of the late James and Alberta S (Gordon) Carter. Claudette was a member of Washington Presbyterian Church. She loved sports and enjoyed all genre of music. Claudette was employed by Wernersville State Hospital in housekeeping/laundry department for 27 years retiring in 2000. Surviving are 3 godchildren; Penny E Templin, John Haynes, Jr., Darrius Johnson, brother, Alan Achey, cousins; April Coleman, Gordon Templin, James Templin, Quennel Johnson, Jarred Johnson, Jonathan Fletcher, Jr., Viola Jefferson, Oliver Carter, Nathaniel Scott, Marylou Haynes, Maryhelene Haynes, Sandra Scott and a host of many more cousins and family friends. The family wishes to thank the staff for the Great Care given to our beloved Claudette during her 9 year stay at Manor Care Sinking Spring. A special thanks to Michael (Therapy Department) for treating us/her like family. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is entrusted with her burial. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 14 to May 15, 2020.