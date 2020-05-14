Claudette Carter
?Claudette Carmen Carter 78, of Spring Township, passed away Monday May 11, 2020 in Manor Care Sinking Spring. She was born in Reading on February 26, 1942 a daughter of the late James and Alberta S (Gordon) Carter. Claudette was a member of Washington Presbyterian Church. She loved sports and enjoyed all genre of music. Claudette was employed by Wernersville State Hospital in housekeeping/laundry department for 27 years retiring in 2000. Surviving are 3 godchildren; Penny E Templin, John Haynes, Jr., Darrius Johnson, brother, Alan Achey, cousins; April Coleman, Gordon Templin, James Templin, Quennel Johnson, Jarred Johnson, Jonathan Fletcher, Jr., Viola Jefferson, Oliver Carter, Nathaniel Scott, Marylou Haynes, Maryhelene Haynes, Sandra Scott and a host of many more cousins and family friends. The family wishes to thank the staff for the Great Care given to our beloved Claudette during her 9 year stay at Manor Care Sinking Spring. A special thanks to Michael (Therapy Department) for treating us/her like family. Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading is entrusted with her burial. www.theocauman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
