Claudia (O'Neil) Walters, 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in her Sinking Spring home surrounded by her

loving family.

Born in West Reading, she was the

daughter of the late Geraldine Gerbino and Arthur "Red" O'Neil, and the loving wife of Barry L.

Walters.

Claudia was a 1978 graduate of Wilson High School and Goldey-Beacom College, Wilmington, Del.

She worked as Assistant Director of Buildings and Grounds for the Wyomissing Area School District, before becoming administrative assistant to the Director of

Maintenance and Operations for the Owen J. Roberts School District.

Claudia was an extremely loving and giving woman, and made many friends as a member of the Chapel Chicks at West Wyomissing Chapel, and the Loving Arms Support Group.

In addition to her husband, Claudia is survived by her daughter, Jessica, wife of Brian Werntz Jr., Ephrata; and stepdaughter, Sherri, wife of Noel Alvarez, Spring

Township; as well as her grandchildren: Ariella and Jadelyn Rivera, and Grant Werntz.

A celebration of Claudia's life will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10 a.m., at West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Avenue, West Lawn. Friends may call Friday evening, July 19, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508, or at www.berksarl.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



