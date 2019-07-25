Clayton A. "Butch" Keffer, Jr., 71, of

Cumru Township, passed away, July 21, 2019, in the Reading Hospital where he was a patient for two weeks.

Born in West Reading, he was a son of the late Clayton A. Keffer Sr. and Anna M. (Stoudt) Keffer.

Clayton worked for 40 years at Bollman Hat Factory, Adamstown.

After retirement, he farmed on the family farm in Cumru Township. He loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his brother, Raymond G., husband of Sue Keffer, Denver; his sister, Elizabeth M., wife of Dave Wojchehoski, Cumru Township; his four nieces and his great-niece and -nephew.

Funeral services from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Elmer B. Reinhold Jr. officiating. Interment in Christ Yocom's

Lutheran Church Cemetery, Grill. Friends may call

Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.




