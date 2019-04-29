Clayton Lausch

Service Information
GOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE,INC
34-38 NORTH REAMSTOWN ROAD
Reamstown, PA
17567
(717)-336-4909
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Clayton M. Lausch, 82, of Reinholds, passed away at home, Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of 61 years to Mildred (Klopp) Lausch.

Born in Denver, he was a son of the late William and Elva (Keith) Lausch.

Clayton was a mason by trade and a family man at heart. He worked as a firebrick mason for various contractors, with many years at Snyder Contractors, retiring in 2002.

Clayton's family was most important to him. He had a special relationship with each of his grandchildren.

He loved fishing, hunting and farming. He was always working on a new project from building houses to planting backyard berry patches; he was constantly busy. He was the household jokester with his little tricks and smirky grin. He will be dearly missed.

In addition to his wife, Clayton is survived by four

children: Linda L. Boyer (partner Jude Maydwell) of Denver, Bonnie S. Rehlich (Barry) of Denver, Clayton "Chipper" M. Lausch Jr. (Mickey) of Denver, Candy M. Pannebecker of Denver; seven grandchildren: Eric Boyer, Stacy Boyer,

Roxane Shiplett, Justin Lausch, Jami Lausch, Hunter

Pannebecker, Haley Pannebecker; three great-granddaughters: Isabel Boyer, Abigail Boyer, Britany Shiplett; and brother- and sisters-in-law, Cecelia Lausch, Raymond Zeimer and Harvey Schlouch.

He is predeceased by brother, William Lausch; and four sisters: Arlene Groff, Thelma Zeimer, Esther Schlouch and Kathryn Light.

Viewings will be Wednesday, May 1st, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, May 2nd, from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Viewings and service are held at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown. Interment will follow in Muddy Creek Cemetery, Denver. www.goodfuneral.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 29, 2019
