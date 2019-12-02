Home

Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
View Map
Clement Care Obituary
Clement R. Care Jr., of Fleetwood, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, while deer hunting on his farm. Born on August 15, 1938 in New Schaefferstown, he was the son of the late Clement and Goldie (Heffelfinger) Care. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Lisa F. (Lebo) Care, of thirty-seven years; and his son, Robert C. Care, husband of Donna Care, of Sinking Spring. Also surviving is a sister, Sally Yacomes, of Oley; a stepson, Del Garner, of Sinking Spring; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Pauline Achenbach and Sandra Kulp; and a brother, Daniel Care. He received his diploma from Penn-Bernville High School, enlisted in the Army in 1957 and earned his wings from the 101St Airborne Division. Clem has always been a mechanic, starting out on autos and mastering the trade of a diesel mechanic during many years with No. 1 Contracting, Stabler Construction, Giles & Ransom and self-employment until his retirement. He had a great passion for building and driving his antique and classic cars and riding his Harley Davidsons. Clem was a life member of the NRA, enjoying hunting and target shooting. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing, vacations with family and friends and spending his days on the farm with his cherished companions: Molly, Sunny and Moxie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clem’s memory to Disabled American Veterans, at www.dav.org/donate, or to Guiding Eyes for the Blind at www.guidingeyes.org Funeral services will be held at Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560, on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation held prior, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township at the conclusion of the service. Online condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
