Cliff Young, 69, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away on January 14, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Lois R. (Leidy) Young. They celebrated 50 years of marriage. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late Thomas C. Young, Sr. and Rae Fern (Bender) Young. Cliff was the owner and operator of Young’s Electronics for 25 years, retiring in 2013. He was a member and supporter of the Reading Philharmonic Orchestra, The Ringgold New Horizons Band, and various other musical organizations. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons: Christopher E. Young, husband of Crystal Cammauf-Young of Laureldale and Jeremy R. Young of Laureldale. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reading Philharmonic Orchestra, P.O. Box 6491, Wyomissing, PA 19610 and to The Ringgold New Horizons Band at www.ringgoldband.com Bean Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020