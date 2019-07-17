Clifford J. Bechtel, 92, formerly of 3219 McKently Street, Laureldale, died July 15, 2019, in the Keystone Villa at Fleetwood.

He was married March 8, 1947, to Arlene C. "Fritz" (Brown) Bechtel, who died

December 20, 2013. Born in Muhlenberg

Township, on November 10, 1926, he was a son of the late John C. and Helen M. (Heckman) Bechtel.

Cliff was a 1944 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. He was a member of Rosedale United Church of Christ,

Laureldale. Cliff was employed 33 years as a postal clerk with the United States Postal Service, Reading, before

retiring in 1987. He was later employed part time for a number of years with the Walter R. Christ Funeral Home Inc., Laureldale. Cliff was an Air Force Veteran of World War II.

He is survived by two daughters, Sandra L. (Bechtel), wife of James Arnie Schneider, and Lori S. (Bechtel), wife of John M. Hafer, all of Muhlenberg Township. There are also 4 grandchildren: Kimberly (Schneider), wife of Michael Schafer, of Exeter Township; Zachary Schneider, of

Decatur, Georgia; Jordan, husband of Erica (Shannon) Hafer, of Wenonah, New Jersey; and Shane Hafer, fiancé of Kailey Beck, of Wyomissing; and two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Owen Schafer.

Services will be held Monday, July 22nd at 11:00 a.m., in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Burial with military honors will be held in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township.

Contributions may be made to Rosedale United Church of Christ, 1301 East Bellevue Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



