Clifford Bressler
1941 - 2020
Clifford G. Bressler, 79, of Rehrersburg, passed away on September 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 29, 1941, he was the son of the late George and Edna (Weiland) Bressler. He was the husband of Barbara (Spease) Bressler whom he married on June 19, 1962 and spent 58 years of marriage together. Clifford retired in 2006 after more than 42 years of employment at The Polymer Corporation working as the head of maintenance. In addition to his wife, Barbara, and mother, Edna, Clifford is survived by his children, Michael Bressler, husband of Kim of Womelsdorf and Joan Kaczmarczyk, wife of Frank of Bernville. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Mallory Sweitzer, wife of Brad, Crystal and Amanda Kaczmarczyk ; Two great grandchildren, Karter and Khloe Sweitzer and six sisters. He was preceded in death by a daughter Korena Stoudt, wife of Mark and a granddaughter Alicia Kaczmarczyk. A viewing will be held Monday evening, September 21, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 North Main Street, Bernville, PA 19506. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, 40 Church Road, Bernville, PA 19506 with an additional viewing starting at 10:00 am. All guests must wear a face mask as well as maintain social distancing. A graveside service will be held at Christ Little Tulpehocken Cemetery immediately following the memorial service. Memorials in Clifford’s name may be made to Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, 40 Church Road, Bernville PA 19506. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com. The Kirkhoff Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
SEP
22
Viewing
10:00 AM
SEP
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Christ Little Tulpehocken Church
SEP
22
Graveside service
Christ Little Tulpehocken Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kirkhoff Funeral Home - Bernville
206 N. Main Street
Bernville, PA 19506
610-488-1611
Memories & Condolences
