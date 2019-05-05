Clifford Allen Eppihimer, 88, formerly of Amity Twp., Berks Co., Pa., passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Keystone Villa at Douglassville.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late Edgar N. Eppihimer and Wilma

(Kaiser) Eppihimer. He was the widower of Janice M. (Bashore) Eppihimer.

Clifford proudly served in the United States Army for 20 years and he later became a service representative for the Xerox Corporation from 1969 to 1994. After 25 years of service, he retired in 1994. He was a member of Mountain View Chapel, Douglassville, Pa.

Surviving are son, Donald C. Eppihimer, of Birdsboro, Pa.; daughter, Susan B., wife of David Smolinsky, of

Douglassville, Pa.; 3 sisters: Alberta Contis, of Sarasota, Fla.; Annamae DeTore, of Knox, Pa.; Lorraine Albright, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; 6 grandchildren: Jessica Rulli, Jennifer Burks, Stephanie McCuen, Rachel Smolinsky, Scott Smolinsky, Brittany Jones; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by daughter, LuAnn Schirk; and brother, Edward Eppihimer.

A viewing will be held at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 North Spruce Street, Birdsboro, PA on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8517, by phone at (855) 448-3997, or online at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements. www.denglerfuneralhomeinc.com



