|
|
Clifford J. Galvin, 95, formerly of Shillington, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020, at Keystone Villa, Douglassville. He was the husband of Elaine (Hicks) Galvin. They would have celebrated their sixty-ninth wedding anniversary on April 14. Born in Portland, Maine, he was a son of the late David A. Galvin and Mary E. (Niles) Lynch. He was a graduate of Lyndenhurst High School, LI, in 1942 and Catawba College, N.C., where he earned a BS in business. While at Catawba, he and his wife, Elaine, were the co-editors of the college yearbook. Clifford served our nation proudly and valiantly in the U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He continued his military career in the Army Reserves, where he earned the rank of Major. He was a member of Bausman United Church of Christ, Wyomissing. Clifford began his career working as an accountant for Reading Body Works and then with Textile Machine. He ended his professional career at Carpenter Steel as a marketing manager, retiring in 1985. After retirement, Clifford began a consulting firm, Galvin Associates, and worked until 2018. His main loyal client was Superior Oxygen, in West Reading. He served as President of the Reading, Berks Human Relations Council. He was an instructor at Wyomissing Polytec Institute and an adjunct professor at Reading Area Community College and Pace Institute. Clifford formed the first Little League baseball team in Shillington. While his four children were in school, he was the President of the PTA at Cumru Elementary, the Junior High School and the Senior High School. During his spare time, he served as a member of the Governor Mifflin School District School Board for 16 years and was a past president and board member of the BCIU. He was elected to the Shillington Council and served many years on a variety of committees. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children: Yvonne (Joe) Scalese, Blandon; Gary (Lorie) Galvin, Sinking Spring; Barry (Wanda) Galvin, Laureldale; and Craig (Mary) Galvin, Shillington. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Jared Galvin, Derrick Galvin, Stacey (Jason) Balthaser, Matthew (Stephanie) Galvin and Gabrielle Scalese. He was predeceased by his brother, David Galvin. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508, or the Humane Society, 1801 North 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020