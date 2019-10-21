|
Clifford B. Sherman, 93, of Wernersville, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center. He was the husband of Shirley M. (Angstadt) Sherman, with whom he would have shared 64 years of marriage on Nov. 13. Clifford, a son of the late Broxton Sherman and Alberta (Gerhard) Strunk, was born in Mt. Aetna. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, JoAnne, wife of Mark Stroback, Italy; and Julie L., wife of Craig Hartman, Wyomissing; a brother, David Strunk, Fla.; six grandchildren: Jeanan, wife of Kevin Humphrey, Arlington, Va.; Tamey Oxley, Cave Junction, Ore.; Debe Oxley, Tarpon Springs, Fla.; Lauren, wife of Powell Noojin, Fairhope, Ala.; Jackie Oxley, Gilbertsville; and Nicole Hartman, Exeter; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Sherman. He was a member of Grace Church. He was an Army veteran, having been ranked Chief Warrant Officer and having served under Gen. Patton in WWII. He was well-decorated, having obtained an American Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, EAME Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. He enjoyed going dancing, playing cards and big band music, especially the Glenn Miller Band. Clifford was self employed as a public accountant and income tax preparer. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Rd., #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019