Clifton Harry Blume Clifton Harry Blume, 93, formerly of Laureldale, passed away peacefully August 21, 2020 in Lancaster General Hospital. He was the companion of Gladys Leinbach. Born February 10, 1927 in Ashland, PA, he was the son of the late Harry William and Margaret (Evans) Blume. Clifton attended Williamsport High School and worked as an electrician for the Reading Railroad Corp until retiring. He was a member of the Reading Lodge #549, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Reading Company Square and Compass Club, National Assoc. of Retired Railway Employees Inc. and the Local Environment Awareness Development. Surviving is his sister : Gladys Syzclek and a grandson Richard Keehn. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 28th at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
.