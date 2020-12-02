1/1
Clint Rarick
Clint Lee Rarick, 28, of Orwigsburg, passed away Saturday, November 28th, at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia; from injuries sustained in a car accident. Born in Allentown, on April 6, 1992, a son of Gail G. (Gerberich) and Jeffrey L. Rarick He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg. He was last employed by Pleasant Valley Landscaping and occasionally at Boyesen Engineering, Krumsville. He was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School, class of 2010. Clint is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Tim and Jan Gerberich. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings Charlene Knauss wife of Kyle, Auburn and Cole Rarick, Orwigsburg; nephew Norman Knauss; paternal grandparents Robert and Ruth Rarick; aunts Gwen Gerberich and Sheila Hollenbach (Mike); uncles Rob Rarick (Diane) and Greg Rarick (Lisa); cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 6th at New Ringgold Fire Co. in New Ringgold, with Pastor Jonathan Heim officiating. A visitation will be held prior from 1 pm until the time of the service at the Fire Company. Due to the current pandemic, Clint's family understands if you are unable to attend. At the family's request, memorial donations may be sent to Orwigsburg Food Pantry or Orwigsburg Library. To extend condolences to the family, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with the services.

Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
New Ringgold Fire Company
DEC
6
Memorial service
02:00 PM
New Ringgold Fire Company
Funeral services provided by
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
December 2, 2020
Our deepest sympathies.
Dick & Irene Hoffman
