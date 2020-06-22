Clinton Bibbus Clinton Bibbus, age 27, passed away on June 16, 2020. He resided in Quarryville, PA. Clinton was born on March 25, 1993 in Lancaster, PA. Clinton was the son of William Bibbus from Exeter Township. Clinton was predeceased by his birth mother, Sandra Chapman and brother Jason. He was the loving fiancé of Therra and a devoted loving father to daughter Claire and son Noah. Survivors include: His birth father Clinton Chapman, Sr., brother Jamie, sisters Miranda and Patience, brothers James, Josh, William Jr. and Kai. He leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Clinton was employed by Frey Brothers, Inc. Quarryville, PA. Clinton attended Exeter School District where he was very active in wrestling. He later relocated to Arizona with his Dad and brothers where he attended the Kingman School District. One of Clinton’s passions was skating professionally in the roller derby. His sudden tragic passing has left a hole in the hearts of all that knew him. He will be missed dearly. At the request of family, services are private. For online condolences, please visit www.lutzfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.