Clyde C. “Junior” Casper, Jr., 76, of Windsor Twp., passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 in Reading Hospital and Medical Center. He was the husband of Linda L. (Hess) Casper. They were married October 27, 1962 and celebrated 58 years of marriage. Born in Hamburg, he was the son of the late Clyde C. Casper, Sr., and Arlean J. (Ring) Casper. He was a member of Christ Evangelical Free Church, Bethel. Clyde was a woodworker at the former Quaker Maid Cabinet Company for 30 years. He later owned and operated JR’s Hoosier Hut, Windsor Twp., refinishing Hoosier kitchen cabinets for 10 years. He was a member of Union Fire Co. No. 1 of Hamburg. He enjoyed hunting, taking care of his yard, country and western dancing, and going to country auctions. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son: Chris A., husband of Tammy L. (Mountz) Casper, Hamburg; a daughter: Sherry L. (Casper) Deeds, wife of Ernest, Monticello, KY; four grandchildren: Zoa Reber, Jason Riegel, Trent Casper, and Ryan Riegel; and 12 great-grandchildren: Adalynn, Clarissa, Kolby, Kolson, Kinsley, Liam, Cohen, Londyn, Layla, Mason, Bryce, and one on the way. He is also survived by his faithful canine companion: Baby Bear. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: CEFC- Children’s Ministry, 8477 PA-183, Bethel, PA 19507. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020