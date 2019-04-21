Clyde "Danny" Rohrbach, 75, a resident of Deland, Fla., passed away March 21, 2019, unexpectedly of a massive heart attack.

He had just shared his 54th wedding

anniversary on March 20, with his wife,

Kathy (Faust) Rohrbach; and nephew, Bart (thank you for the loving memories). A special thank you to Sue and Charlie, Kathy's sister and brother-in-law.

He was a U.S. Army veteran. Dan loved working on old cars, old rock-and-roll and country music, hunting in Maine, nature and shooting that crazy game of pool with his buddies. Most of all, he loved his family and friends; his dog, Minnie; Dude the cat; and living in Florida - no snow or ice!

Burial will be private. Thank you to everyone who has sent flowers, cards and thoughts.



