Clyde Rohrbach

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort and..."
    - G B


Clyde "Danny" Rohrbach, 75, a resident of Deland, Fla., passed away March 21, 2019, unexpectedly of a massive heart attack.

He had just shared his 54th wedding

anniversary on March 20, with his wife,

Kathy (Faust) Rohrbach; and nephew, Bart (thank you for the loving memories). A special thank you to Sue and Charlie, Kathy's sister and brother-in-law.

He was a U.S. Army veteran. Dan loved working on old cars, old rock-and-roll and country music, hunting in Maine, nature and shooting that crazy game of pool with his buddies. Most of all, he loved his family and friends; his dog, Minnie; Dude the cat; and living in Florida - no snow or ice!

Burial will be private. Thank you to everyone who has sent flowers, cards and thoughts.

Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.