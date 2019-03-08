Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Wingenroth.

Clyde Wingenroth, 89, of Ephrata, passed away Wed., March 6, 2019, at Wellspan

Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was the husband of the late Marjorie Ann (Youse) Wingenroth, who died in 1992.

Born in Reamstown, Clyde was the son of the late Isaac B. and Gertie M. (Frecht) Wingenroth.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1948 to 1951, a Korean War veteran. Clyde worked at the Boose Aluminum

Foundry in Reamstown for 44 years. He was hardworking, quiet and laid-back and enjoyed listening to country music.

He was a former member of the Salem E.&R. Church. From 1993 to 2005 he enjoyed his part-time job as a greeter at the Ephrata K-Mart.

Clyde is survived by his daughter, Debra L. Angle, of Reamstown; three step-children: Allen E. Carpenter, of Fairbanks, Alaska, Bruce W. (Jamie) Carpenter, of

Reamstown, and Carol A. (Carl) Haberman, of Denver;

seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Patricia (Nevin) McQuate, of Denver.

He was predeceased by sisters: Mildred Wingenroth,

Alma Summers, Anetta Lefever, Betty Wingenroth and Beatrice Gechter, Irma McCarty; three brothers: Marvin Wingenroth, Carl Wingenroth and Wilbur Wingenroth; and son-in-law, Miller Angle.

His funeral service will be Sat., Mar. 9th at 11:00 a.m.

Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown. Interment will follow at Salem Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to: the , .

Condolences may be posted at www.goodfuneral.com.



