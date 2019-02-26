Cody Evans

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cody Evans.


Cody Evans, 27, of Reading, died unexpectedly February 23, 2019. He was a son of Matthew Evans and Alverta Evans.

Cody is also survived by two children, Nicholas and Caleb; and two sisters, Nichole M. Evans and Amber-Lee Evans.

He was a 2011 graduate of Brandywine High School.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, February 28th, at 3:00 p.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 2:00-3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

funeral home to help with final expenses. For full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Funeral Home
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Reading Eagle on Feb. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.