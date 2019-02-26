Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cody Evans.

Cody Evans, 27, of Reading, died unexpectedly February 23, 2019. He was a son of Matthew Evans and Alverta Evans.

Cody is also survived by two children, Nicholas and Caleb; and two sisters, Nichole M. Evans and Amber-Lee Evans.

He was a 2011 graduate of Brandywine High School.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, February 28th, at 3:00 p.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA 19605.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 2:00-3:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

funeral home to help with final expenses. For full obituary, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



