Cody L. Kleffel, 23, of Maidencreek

Township, died Tuesday in his residence.

He was the loving son of Kenneth L. Jr. and Christina R. (Porr) Kleffel, of

Maidencreek Township. Cody was born April 20, 1995, in West Reading.

Surviving in addition to his parents is a sister, Kaylee L. Kleffel, of Maidencreek Township; paternal grandmother, Mae B. Kleffel, of Kutztown; maternal grandparents,

Timothy C. and Cynthia L. Sherman, of Temple; and

maternal great-grandmother, Doris L. Sherman, of

Temple; uncle, James K., husband of Teresa Kleffel, of Kutztown; uncle, Keith L. Kleffel, of Kutztown; aunt,

Jennifer L., wife of Todd Wentzel, of Muhlenberg

Township; and great-uncle, Terry, husband of Karen Shober, of Leesport.

Cody graduated in December 2018 from Indiana

University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He also graduated from Fleetwood High School in 2014.

Cody enjoyed many hobbies: playing his guitar, camping, hiking, basketball and fishing.

Funeral services from Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with Reverend Dr.

Daniel Lute officiating. Family will receive friends on

Wednesday, 3:00 p.m. until time of service.

Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



