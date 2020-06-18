Colette Marie Rodgers
Colette Marie Rodgers Colette Marie Rodgers, 73 of Birdsboro, PA passed away peacefully on June 4th, 2020 after losing her battle with COVID-19. She was born on August 18th, 1946 in Englewood, NJ. Daughter of the late Paul Antoine Jacquand and Suzanne Richard Jacquand. She is survived by her sons Eric Rodgers; Sean Rodgers, Daughter-in-Law Lisa Durica Rodgers, 2 Grandchildren, Molly Rodgers (10) and William Rodgers (7); and her sister Corinne Jacquand Woods. She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard Jacquand and Philip Jacquand. Colette was an avid member of the Berks Mineralogical Society, Nolde Forest Environmental Education Center, and Greater Berks Food Bank. She enjoyed spending her spare time with friends at the Birdsboro Senior Center. Due to MA State regulations during COVID-19, her funeral will be private. IN LIEU of FLOWERS, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Birdsboro Senior Center at BerksEncore. Website: www.Berksencore.org

