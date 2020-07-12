Colin Parke

Colin Daniel Parke, 23, of Reading, passed away July 11, 2020. Born in Reading, he was the son of Shirley A. (Hiltebeitel) Parke, Stone Creek Mills, and the late Kevin C. Parke. Colin was a graduate of Antietam High School and Berks County Technical Center. In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his sister Amanda N. Parke, Stone Creek Mills. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Colin and Scarlett Parke, Tioga City; maternal grandmother, Patricia A. Hiltebeitel; companion, Tylyn Sassaman; numerous aunts and uncles and his canine companion, Trigger. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Paul D. Hiltebeitel. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
