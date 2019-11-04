Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Batdorff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Batdorff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Batdorff Obituary
Colleen M. Batdorff, 91, formerly of Wernersville, passed away Sunday, November 3, at Poplar Run, in Stoneridge Retirement Community. Colleen was born in Reading, on September 24, 1928, a daughter of the late Esther (Johnston) and Thomas McElwee. She was the widow of Robert J. Batdorff. Mr. Batdorff died December 3, 2010. Colleen graduated from Reading High School. She worked as a secretary for an insurance firm and then enjoyed her role as a homemaker, for her beloved family. She liked to garden, read and loved taking care of the family’s many dogs. Colleen also enjoyed traveling. She and her husband Bob, a professional golfer, traveled extensively around the country for PGA golf tournaments. She was very social and enjoyed meeting the other PGA tour professionals, their families and the celebrities they encountered on their travels. Colleen is survived by several cousins. She especially loved her visits with the younger members of the family. She was a gracious lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services are private at the convenience of the family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd. Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -