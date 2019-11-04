|
Colleen M. Batdorff, 91, formerly of Wernersville, passed away Sunday, November 3, at Poplar Run, in Stoneridge Retirement Community. Colleen was born in Reading, on September 24, 1928, a daughter of the late Esther (Johnston) and Thomas McElwee. She was the widow of Robert J. Batdorff. Mr. Batdorff died December 3, 2010. Colleen graduated from Reading High School. She worked as a secretary for an insurance firm and then enjoyed her role as a homemaker, for her beloved family. She liked to garden, read and loved taking care of the family’s many dogs. Colleen also enjoyed traveling. She and her husband Bob, a professional golfer, traveled extensively around the country for PGA golf tournaments. She was very social and enjoyed meeting the other PGA tour professionals, their families and the celebrities they encountered on their travels. Colleen is survived by several cousins. She especially loved her visits with the younger members of the family. She was a gracious lady who will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services are private at the convenience of the family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd. Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019