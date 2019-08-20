Home

Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception R.C. Church
905 Chestnut St. (Union Twp.)
Douglassville, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception R.C. Church
905 Chestnut St. (Union Twp.)
Douglassville, PA
Colleen Sharon (Covey) Filachek, 83, of Birdsboro, Pa. died on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Wyomissing Nursing & Rehab Ctr., in Reading, Pa.

Born in Port Allegany, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Richard Leroy Covey

and Molly (Busch) Covey. She was the wife of Karl Louis Filachek.

In earlier years Colleen was an RN at the former Philadelphia General Hospital. She was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church, Douglassville, Pa., and a

member of the church choir. Colleen

collected oyster plates, read biographies and enjoyed cooking.

Surviving along with her husband are daughters, Khris, wife of Thomas Butt, of Langhorne, Pa.; and Eileen Filachek, at home; brother, Richard L. Jr., husband of Joyce Covey, of Harrisburg, Pa.; sister, Dolores, wife of Paul

Danville, of Coos Bay, Ore.; three grandchildren: Kimberly, Matthew and Jillian Butt.

She was predeceased by daughter, Colleen M. Hess.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 905 Chestnut St. (Union Twp.), Douglassville, Pa. Friends and relatives may attend the visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the church.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to the Philadelphia Police Survivors, 11630 Caroline Rd., Philadelphia, PA, 19154 or the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019
