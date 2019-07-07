Concetta "Connie" Rose (Albert) Brewer, 74, of Exeter Twp., passed away in Mifflin Center, Shillington, on Monday, July 1, 2019.

She was the devoted wife of the late George R. Brewer.

Born in Reading on January 15, 1945, Connie was a daughter of the late Joseph and Concetta (Cianciosi)

Albert.

She was a member of Schwarzwald Lutheran Church and a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Victor Emmanuel II. She enjoyed helping out at her church. She loved

spending time with her family.

Surviving are two children, Timothy A. Brewer, of Exeter Twp., and Tiffany A. (Brewer) Elison and her husband, Scott, of Exeter Twp.; four grandchildren: Stephanie M. (Elison) Gardner and her husband, Cpt. Steven Gardner, of Speichersdorf, Germany, Breanna R. Elison, of Spring City, Randi L. Brewer, of Exeter Twp., and Dayna R. Brewer, of State College; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey Grace and Brooklynn Paige Gardner.

Connie is predeceased by a brother, Carmen Albert.

A celebration of Connie's life will be at 1:30 p.m., on

Friday, July 12, 2019, in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home before services on Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Connie will be inurned beside her husband, George in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3893 Alder Pl., #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

