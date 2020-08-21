Concetta Lachina

Concetta C. “Connie” Lachina, 94, passed away August 17, 2020, in her Reading residence. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Isabella (Valerio) Lachina. She attended Reading Catholic High School. Connie was employed by Oritsky, Reading. She later worked for Western Electric/AT&T for 36 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. She loved to play the lottery, and was a BIG Phillies fan. Connie is survived by her sister, Carmela Nancy Kerr, Reading; 22 nieces and nephews; 42 great-nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by seven siblings: Amelia Amadio, Ignatius Lachina, John Lachina, Augusta Corry, Ann Neider, Lucy Faust and Angelo Lachina. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd, Reading, PA 19605. Friends may call Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 237 Franklin St, Reading, PA 19602. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
