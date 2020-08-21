1/1
Concetta Lachina
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Concetta C. “Connie” Lachina, 94, passed away August 17, 2020, in her Reading residence. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Isabella (Valerio) Lachina. She attended Reading Catholic High School. Connie was employed by Oritsky, Reading. She later worked for Western Electric/AT&T for 36 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Reading. She loved to play the lottery, and was a BIG Phillies fan. Connie is survived by her sister, Carmela Nancy Kerr, Reading; 22 nieces and nephews; 42 great-nieces and nephews and many great-great nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by seven siblings: Amelia Amadio, Ignatius Lachina, John Lachina, Augusta Corry, Ann Neider, Lucy Faust and Angelo Lachina. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd, Reading, PA 19605. Friends may call Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 237 Franklin St, Reading, PA 19602. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Gethsemane Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved