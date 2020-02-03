Home

POWERED BY

Services
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 374-4505
Resources
More Obituaries for Concetta Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concetta Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Concetta Reynolds Obituary
Concetta M. (Manzella) Reynolds, 98, passed away peacefully at the Reading Hospital on February 1, 2020. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Louis P. and Mary (Distasio) Manzella. She was a 1938 graduate of Reading High and continued her education at Helen Moore Hoffman Business School where she graduated as valedictorian. For many years she was co-owner and business manager of her family business, Arrow Beer Distributing. Concetta was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother and aunt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Reynolds; brother, Frank A. Manzella; sister-in-law, Sylvia (Dastra) Manzella; and nephew, Louis Manzella; as well as her former husband, Phil Zocco. She is survived by her son, Dennis P. Zocco; her niece, Sheryl M. Manzella; her grandson, Chris Zocco; and two great-grandsons, Jacob and Brady Zocco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 237 Franklin St, Reading. Burial to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. A viewing will be Thursday, February 6, 2020, 8:00-9:30 a.m., in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Concetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -