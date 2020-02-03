|
|
Concetta M. (Manzella) Reynolds, 98, passed away peacefully at the Reading Hospital on February 1, 2020. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Louis P. and Mary (Distasio) Manzella. She was a 1938 graduate of Reading High and continued her education at Helen Moore Hoffman Business School where she graduated as valedictorian. For many years she was co-owner and business manager of her family business, Arrow Beer Distributing. Concetta was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother and aunt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Reynolds; brother, Frank A. Manzella; sister-in-law, Sylvia (Dastra) Manzella; and nephew, Louis Manzella; as well as her former husband, Phil Zocco. She is survived by her son, Dennis P. Zocco; her niece, Sheryl M. Manzella; her grandson, Chris Zocco; and two great-grandsons, Jacob and Brady Zocco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, 237 Franklin St, Reading. Burial to follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. A viewing will be Thursday, February 6, 2020, 8:00-9:30 a.m., in Theo C Auman Funeral Home, Reading. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020