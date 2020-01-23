|
|
Connie L. Becker, 55, of Ontelaunee Twp., passed away, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Kerry Becker, who died in 1998. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of Earl V. Phillips, Ontelaunee Twp., and the late Berneice D. (Lepera) Phillips. Connie was a 1983 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School. She worked as a CNA for the Berks Heim, and last worked for Loving Hands. She was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church. Connie enjoyed watching sports. She loved frogs and collecting trinkets of them; peaches; and the color purple. Surviving in addition to her father is her son: Matthew T. Baver, companion of April Smith, Ontelaunee Twp; two granddaughters, Winter Baver and Kirah Smith; and one brother, Gary E. Phillips, and his wife, Robin, Ontelaunee Twp. Connie was predeceased by her companion of 10 years, Rainaldo Rosario. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., from Holy Guardian Angels R.C. Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Reading. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. A viewing will be held in the church Tuesday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020