Connie S. (Earvin) Mogel, 72, passed away April 3, 2019, in her Mt. Penn residence.

She was the loving wife of Peter B. Mogel. They married in Bellingham, Wash., on April 24, 1976. Born in Globe, Ariz., she was a daughter of the late James and Jewel (Scoggin) Earvin.

She was a graduate of Kennewick High School in 1965, and Western Washington University in 1969, where she earned a degree in sociology. Connie was employed by Washington State Employment Office and later by

Verizon. She was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church, Wyomissing.

Connie was very artistic and creative including her green thumb and passion for gardening. She also enjoyed

listening to music, watching the Philadelphia sports teams especially the Phillies, and spending time with her family, friends and her beloved dog, Edmund.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Chandler P., married to Rose Mogel, Secaucus, N.J.; her

sister, Charlotte Hamilton, Coconut Creek, Fla.; and step-granddaughter, Tino, Secaucus, N.J.

She was predeceased by three brothers; and one sister.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



