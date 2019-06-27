Connie L. Schwenk, 64, of Boyertown, Pa., was called to heaven to be reunited with her loved ones on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

She was the loving mother of Ryan and Christy Schwenk and the perfect, devoted mommom of Taylor, Maddy and Shelby. Connie was the daughter of the late Ramond E. Schwenk and Elsie D. (Miller) Schwenk. She was the sister of Barbara Schwenk (deceased), Shirley (Schwenk) Royer, Evelyn (Schwenk) Isett, Barry Schwenk, Judy (Schwenk) Greiss, Linda (Schwenk) Krause, Frances (Schwenk) Knapp, Joan (Schwenk) Cassel, Terry Schwenk (deceased), Carol (Schwenk) Sherman and Deborah (Schwenk) Rawle.

She was blessed to come from a large family with countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Having a special love and passion for her entire family, Connie was devoted to helping raise many of the children born into the Schwenk family. She loved and treated each one as her own. In her later years, she lived her ideal life having a front row view of her grandchildren from her porch where she loved to sit, spend time with them and watch them play.

Connie enjoyed going to the beach with her family, dancing to her favorite music, and making many great memories with family and friends. She cherished every moment she spent with her loved ones … No matter how insignificant the moment seemed to be, it meant everything to her.

Connie was selfless and loved everyone with her whole heart and soul. She taught us to slow down and enjoy every moment. Connie will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her words of wisdom and her generous and pure heart.

A memorial service will be held for Connie at Morning Star Fellowship, Bechtelsville on July 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.



