Conrad N. Stubblebine, 86, of Alsace Township, passed away February 16, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Helen May (Berger) Stubblebine, who passed away July 26, 2015.

Born June 10, 1932, in Reading, he was the son of the late Luther and Bertha (Hotzman) Stubblebine.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. Conrad was employed for 30 years as a plumbing and heating clerk for the Reading Foundry and Supply Company. He enjoyed fishing, bingo and going to the casinos, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Conrad was the loving father to three children: Janell L., wife of Glenn Fretz, of Boyertown; Michael C., husband of Suzanne Stubblebine, of Wernersville; and Tracie L., wife of Doug Reedy, of Mohnton.

Also surviving are ten grandchildren: Kevin Fretz, Eric Fretz, Michele Ottaviano, Ryan Stubblebine, Lynn Hughes, Todd Stubblebine, Jacob Tolland, Jesse Tolland, Caitlyn Reedy and Courtney Reedy.

Eight great-grandchildren also survive Conrad.

He was preceded in death by his three brothers: Thomas Stubblebine, Charles Stubblebine and Donald Stubblebine.

Services will be held Friday, February 22nd, at 12:00 p.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main St., Oley. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park immediately following the services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



