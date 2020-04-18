Reading Eagle Obituaries
Constance Eddy


1961 - 2020
Constance Marie Eddy, 59, of Quakertown, PA, passed away Saturday, April 11, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Constance was born in Allentown, PA on February 6, 1961, a daughter of Pauline A. (Rahn) Bortz, of Topton Lutheran Home and the late Leroy C. Knittle. Constance is survived by a daughter, Christina Eddy, of New Jersey and a brother, Timothy C. Knittle, of Fleetwood, PA. Services are private at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to help defray funeral costs to: Charles Ackereman 46 Deysher Road Fleetwood, PA 19522. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
