Constance Fry
Constance Bloomfield Fry, 95, passed away Friday November 13, 2020 in her Exeter Township residence surrounded by her family. Her loving husband Frederick W. Fry passed away in 1971. She was born in Reading on March 27, 1925 a daughter of the late George L. and Lena M. (Goodison) Bloomfield. Constance was a faithful and loyal member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years and also a member of E.C.W. She was a member of Reading B.P.W. serving as a president for 2 terms. Constance was employed by Twin Valley High School as a secretary on the school board, secondly as a secretary for Campbell-Kauter Insurance Agency and lastly, a secretary at St. Joseph Hospital in Hospital Education for over 15 years retiring there. Surviving is her daughter, Kathy Ann and her husband Joseph Smith of Philadelphia and her son, James F. Fry of Exeter. Services and burial at Laureldale Cemetery will be private. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 13685 Reading, PA. 19612-3685 in her memory. Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be shared www.aumansinc.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
