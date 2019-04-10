Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance (Gerhart) Schaab.

Constance L. Schaab, 67, of Sinking Spring, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was the wife of Frank C. Schaab with whom she shared 45 years of marriage on December 22nd.

Born in Reading, to the late Willard L. and Mary E. (Hoffa) Gerhart, Connie was a lifelong resident of Berks County.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three

children: Jennifer L., wife of Matthew Becker, Robesonia, Gregory M. Schaab, husband of Antonietta, Doylestown, and Susan E., wife of Jason Sullivan, Clive, Iowa; two

brothers, Thomas J. Gerhart and Frederick W. Gerhart; and eight grandchildren: Abigail and Alyssa Becker, Emily and Addison Schaab, Nathan, Jack, Lauren and Kate Sullivan.

Connie was a 1969 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and a 1973 graduate of Kutztown University. She was a school teacher for Schuylkill Valley and Conrad

Weiser school districts, and most recently was employed by Christopher & Banks at the Berkshire Mall.

Connie was a devoted and loving mother and "Mimi" to her eight grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of baking cut-out cookies, her passion for shopping and gift-giving, and her joy during holidays and family beach vacations.

In keeping with her wishes, funeral services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to participate make a memorial contribution to , P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101. Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



