|
|
Cora E. Koch, age 100, a resident of Maidencreek Place Senior Living, Reading, formerly resided in Fleetwood. She passed away on Saturday February 22, 2020 in her residence. Wife of the late Edward L. Koch Sr. who passed on May 7, 1986. Cora was born in Buena Vista, Maidencreek Township, the daughter of the late Charles LaFaver and Mary (Moll) LaFaver. She was a homemaker for her nine children and their families. In her spare time she was a quilter and gardener. She is survived by her children: Theodore J. Koch, husband of Donna Koch, of Blandon; Edward L. Koch Jr., of Shoemakersville; Dale A. Koch, of Fleetwood; Garry D. Koch, husband of Gayle Koch, of Kutztown; Timothy A. Koch, husband of April Koch, of West Lawn; Barry T. Koch, husband of Diane Koch, of Fleetwood; Christine L. (Koch), wife of Paul Cohan, of Colorado; and Diane D. (Koch) Faust., of Reading. Also 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include a daughter-in-law, Barbara A. Koch, of Reading; and brother, Wesley McCulley, of Fleetwood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and son, Benjamin L. Koch; siblings; Harold LaFaver, Paul LaFaver, Fern (LaFaver) Boyer, Margaret (LaFaver) Bergstresser, Betty (McCulley) Kline, Sandra (McCulley) Dietrich, Russell McCulley, Walter McCulley, William McCulley and Howard Lafaver. A viewing will be held Wednesday morning, from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., in the Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Cora’s memory to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020