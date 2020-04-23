|
On Saturday, April 18, 2020 Coreen Elizabeth (Fox) Roberts passed away at the age of 72. Coreen was born on March 8, 1948 in Reading, Pa to Richard and Ida (O’Shea) Fox. She was educated at Keystone and Albright College and was a devoted educator for over 20 years. Typical of her bohemian flair, she married artist Donald Roberts on Nov. 4, 1972 and proceeded to raise their 3 sons Evan, Morgan and Justin in a warm and loving home. Coreen was a dedicated mother, wife and grandmother who had a life-long love affair with salt, kitchen gadgets, and civil war reenacting. She excelled in patience, creativity, and unconditional love. Coreen was also a passionate traveler and a true dreamer, seeing the road ahead as full of endless possibilities. Despite her pleasant disposition, she did have a strong distaste for punctuality, “farby” reenactors, and kisses on the nose. Coreen was preceded in death by her father, Richard and Mother, Ida. She is survived by her husband Donald, sons Evan, Morgan and Justin and her cherished grandchildren Hope, Justin Jr., Faith and Charlie. In lieu of flowers or donations, please honor Coreen by being kind to one another and be sure to learn something new every day. Funeral Services will be held privately by her family. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, PA 19608 is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020