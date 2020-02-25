Home

Corinne C. Dougherty, 64, of Cumru Township, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 6:27 pm in her home. Born in Pottsville, she was the daughter of Rosemary A. (Hart) Dougherty of Dauberville and the late Clair A. Dougherty. Corinne was employed by Godiva Chocolates in administration. Corinne loved to sew and had started her own business making handbags, etc. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother Raymond C. Dougherty of Dauberville. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the 3893 Adler Place suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in memory of Ms. Corinne C. Dougherty. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
