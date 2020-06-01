Corinne Ruth (Matz) Hersh Corinne Ruth (Matz) Hersh, passed on to her eternal after life with Jesus Christ on May 28, 2020. Corinne loved nature, especially taking in animals with disabilities, giving them a loving home until they died. Corinne suffered for many years with complications from many surgeries, kidney dialysis, and diabetes. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by two sons, Paul and Brian and two stepchildren, Heather and Shawn who are the children of Corinne’s husband Richard Hersh who passed away on December 16, 2014. Born on June 19, 1957, Corinne grew up in a loving family, the youngest of four children to parents Kenneth C and Betty Lou Matz, who have passed away. She was a graduate of Governor Mifflin. Surviving Corinne is a brother Kenneth A Matz and sister, Marleise Y Matz. She was predeceased by a brother, Alan C Matz, who passed away on August 11, 2010. Corinne brought love and a lot of laughter to our lives, we miss her terribly. On a brighter note, and yes there is one, she no longer suffers and she has a perfect body in Heaven with Jesus. But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings of eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint. Isaiah 40:31 Relatives and Friends are invited to the family’s home, 700 Grove Avenue, Mohnton, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM for a time of remembrance. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.