Cornelia (Lynch) Zangrilli Cornelia (Lynch) Zangrilli, 74, of Douglassville, Amity Twp., PA passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. She was born in Wilmington DE, the daughter of the late John F. Lynch, Sr. and the late Mary E. (Haley) Lynch. Cornie will be deeply missed by her best friend and husband of 49 years, John D. Zangrilli. She graduated Northeastern Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA and served as a registered nurse in various fields for many years. Her adventures over these years have led to everlasting friendships, domestic and international travel, and a courageous nature to be bold. She realized her dream of having a beach house and spent many summers enjoying the ocean, riding bikes, eating ice cream, and making memories with her family and friends. She was a member of Immaculate Conception BVMRC Church. Surviving Cornie, along with her husband, John are:4 children, Christopher Zangrilli of Collegeville, PA, Monica Zangrilli of Downingtown PA, Jeffrey Zangrilli of Cherry Hill NJ, and Marcia Bryan of Leander TX; 2 brothers: John F. Lynch, Jr., Joseph Lynch; and 4 sisters: Mary Phillips, Julie Ann Jefferson, Roberta Long, Bernadette Marvel. She loved spending time with her 5 grandchildren, Andrew, Sara, Alex, Ellie, and Zachary who fondly called her “Mama Bear”. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00AM at Immaculate Conception BVMRC Church, 905 Chestnut St. Douglassville, (Union Twp.) PA 19518. A viewing will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00AM- 11:00AM before the mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation online at Parkinson.org
or mailed to Parkinson’s Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Immaculate Conception BVMRC Church at the above address. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.