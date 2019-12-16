|
Corrinne M (Heim) Rose, 89, Locust Grove Ga., formerly of Laureldale Pa., loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away Sunday December 15, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Paul Peter Heim and the late Harriet Daisy (Hartman) Heim. She was employed by Berkshire Knitting Mills and then CNA Insurance retiring in January of 1995. Surviving are her children, Barbara A. Rose (Fleetwood, Pa.); and son, James W. Rose, husband to Luann (Locust Grove, Ga.), with whom she last resided; and her brother, Kenneth P Heim (Reading, Pa.) Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jeffery Walton (Mesa, Ariz.); Amber Franko (Warrington, Pa.); Shane Rose (Titusville, Pa.); Nichole Pursley (Locust Grove, Ga.); 1st Lieutenant Anthony Goebel (Olympia, Wash.); Brittney Rose (Temple, Pa.) Dustin Rose (Woodstown, N.J.); Kayla Nelson (Pittsburgh, Pa.); and Brandon Rose (Locust Grove, Ga.) There are also 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her oldest son, Thomas K. Rose (2018) Services will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring, Pa., December 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. We wish to thank Scared Journey Hospice Care for all their help and support during this time.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019