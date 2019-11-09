Home

POWERED BY

Services
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Resources
More Obituaries for Cory Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cory A. Clay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cory A. Clay Obituary
Cory A. “Captain Moose” Clay, 63, of Oley, passed away Friday, November 8, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading. He was the husband of Kathleen R. (Wright) Clay. He worked as a supervisor at United Core Stack for 37 years. Full obituary in Tuesday’s Reading Eagle and on our website Tuesday. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -