|
|
Cory A. “Captain Moose” Clay, 63, of Oley, passed away Friday, November 8, at St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading. He was the husband of Kathleen R. (Wright) Clay. He worked as a supervisor at United Core Stack for 37 years. Full obituary in Tuesday’s Reading Eagle and on our website Tuesday. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019