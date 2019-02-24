Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Costanza Colapreto.

Costanza A. "Connie" Colapreto, 88, of Elizabethtown, passed on February 2, 2019, at Masonic Village.

Born July 2, 1930 in Reading, Pa.,

daughter of the late Armando S. and

Carmela Marie (Pasquale) Colapreto;

preceded in death by her son, Kevin M. Witte; and her brother, Armand R. Colapreto. She worked at the Reading School District; upon retiring she was involved with Meals on Wheels, Red Hat Society, and Order of the Eastern Star.

Memorial Service will be held on March 15, 2019,

1:30 p.m., in the Roosevelt Assembly Room, Health Care Center, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022.



