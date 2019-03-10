Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Bossler.

Craig Thomas Bossler, of Reading, aka Pop, Uncle Craig, Mr. B, CB and CT, left this world for a better place on

Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at age 79.

Born on July 19, 1939, in Fleetwood, he was the third child of Thomas C. and Maude E. (Stiely) Bossler.

He was predeceased by his adopted daughter, Sally A. Suranofsky; both parents; his sister, Shirley F. Burgert; and his brother, Bruce L. Bossler.

Surviving are nieces and nephews. He was a lifelong bachelor.

He was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church. He

attended Fleetwood schools and graduated Class of '57, Heinz. Attending Reading Business Institute, he studied accounting graduating in 1960. His career employment was with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania State Police as clerk-typist I and retired after 25 years later as troop office

manager. He celebrated 33 years of retirement this past Christmas.

He was well known for his interest in North American railroading with a particular interest in heavy duty and special type flat cars, amassing a library of 150 lineal feet at one point and a collection of over 59,000 slides and prints. His drawings and photography appeared in the national

circulation publication, Railroad Model Craftsman, and other railroad publications and research.

He also built numerous models over the years from scratch, ordinary kits, craftsman kits, combinations of kits and conducted numerous wreck rebuilds, advocating this was good therapy.

He authored three books relating to freight, passenger and non-revenue equipment and his photography

appeared in others of the same series. He was also a

member of various railroad historical groups and was a member of the Pennsylvania Railroad Technical and

Historical society.

Services for Craig are private and at the convenience of the family. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Downtown, is honored to serve Craig's family.

